Posted: Mar 03, 2021 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2021 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles wants everyone to stay lucky this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Chief Roles will offer rides home to anyone who has consumed too much alcohol to safely drive - no questions asked. He said he'll be available and 'on-call' from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17th.

Chief Roles said the goal of the event is to minimize impaired driving in our city. He said it's not a trick or a way to 'catch' anyone doing anything wrong. He said the BPD simply wants to do its part in making sure everyone has a safe holiday.

There is no cost for the service. To secure a ride from Chief Roles on March 17th, call the dispatch center at 918.338.4001. Let the dispatcher know you're requesting a ride from the Chief and give your location. Roles will pick you up and ensure that you arrive at your destination safely. Locations must be within Bartlesville's city limits.

For more information, call 918.338.4050.