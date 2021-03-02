Posted: Mar 02, 2021 10:06 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2021 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

Amy Cady, CFP® Managing Director – Investment Officer, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Bartlesville, OK has been recognized on the 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Adviser list by Forbes.

This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their mind –helping their clients succeed.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisers,” said Cady. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”

Amy has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is a graduate of Oklahoma Wesleyan University and earned a Bachelor’s degree in business from the University.

The Forbes Best-in-State ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.