Posted: Mar 01, 2021 9:46 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2021 9:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Ward Four Councilman Alan Gentges announced his plans to resign from the city council in February and run for the position of Municipal Judge. This created a post that needed to be filled on the Bartlesville City Council immediately. At Monday evening's meeting, Mayor Dale Copeland says the process is much like filling other open seats on city boards, commissions and committees.

Applications will be accepted to the City of Bartlesville through Friday, March 26th. Copeland went on to commend Gentges for his many years of service for serving as city councilor.

Jim Curd was elected to serve in the Vice-Mayor role.