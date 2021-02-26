Posted: Feb 26, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 2:42 PM

Max Gross

Two co-defendants in the murder of Charlie Bethel were sentenced at the Washington Courthouse on Friday. Amber Hall was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections for a count of murder in the second degree and 10 years for a felony count of conspiracy. Both sentences will run concurrent.

Hall testified against Omar Marano Jr. who was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first degree murder charges on Tuesday. Hall accepted a plea deal in exchange for her testimony. Austin Prater received a six year suspended sentence on a count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled dangerous substance.