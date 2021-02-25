Posted: Feb 25, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 4:00 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant stemming from two different domestic abuse incidents that occurred in January 2021. Austin Hines appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing multiple counts of domestic abuse and second degree burglary.

According to an affidavit, the first incident occurred on January 1 at a residence 200 block of Henry Avenue. The victim states she was previously in a dating relationship with Hines and they shared a residence. The victim said a verbal altercation escalated and Hines punched her in the face four times. Hines then allegedly smashed the victim’s phone on the ground.

A second incident occurred on January 14 at the same residence. The same victim claimed that Hines broke in the back door of the residence. After entering, Hines hit the victim and took her phone. The victim did not have any injuries but still wanted to press charges.

Bond for Hines was set at $25,000.