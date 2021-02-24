Posted: Feb 24, 2021 9:26 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

The mission of the Veterans Connection Organization Inc. is to connect all veterans and service members to community partners that will enhance the “Quality of Life” for our heroes.

Those are the words of Sharon Reese, Founder and Executive Director of the Veterans Connection Organization Inc. Sharon appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

The Veterans Connection's mission is to provide quality readjustment services in a caring manner to assist our Veterans, service members and their families toward a successful postwar transition.

If you are a veteran, please stop by the Veterans Connection Organization at Tri-CountyTech Strategy Center at 6105 SE Nowata Rd. Suite 107 and see what they can do for you in making sure you are getting all benefits that are due to you.

With the Veterans Connection Organization’s mission always in mind, Reese said the Veterans Connection Organization strives to find new strategies for vets dealing with challenges.