After four plus hours of deliberations a jury found Omar Marano Jr. guilty of two counts—first degree murder and felony conspiracy. Marano will be sentenced to life in prison based on the first count and will be fined $1,000 for the second count.

The jury convicted Marano of striking Charlie Bethel of Shidler with a baseball bat multiple times which led to his death. Bethel fractured his skull and had bleeding of the brain. A medical examiner concluded he succumbed to these injuries.

The trial lasted four days in total including two full days of witness testimony. Co-defendant Amber Hall testified against Marano and stated the two made a plan to rob Bethel for his methamphetamine on the night in question. Hall plead guilty to second degree murder previously and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The guilty verdict was announced just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

