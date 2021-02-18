Posted: Feb 18, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools are looking for teachers.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to register for an appointment for the TEACHERS JOB FAIR set for Saturday, Martch 6 at the BHS Commons Area at 1700 Hillcrest Drive in Bartlesville.

BPS boasts salaries well above the state minmum with the district paying 100% of retirement on base salary and daycare provided at reduced cost.