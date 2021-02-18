News
Schools
Posted: Feb 18, 2021
BPS Teachers Job Fair March 6
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Public Schools are looking for teachers.
Qualified applicants are encouraged to register for an appointment for the TEACHERS JOB FAIR set for Saturday, Martch 6 at the BHS Commons Area at 1700 Hillcrest Drive in Bartlesville.
BPS boasts salaries well above the state minmum with the district paying 100% of retirement on base salary and daycare provided at reduced cost.
For more information, log on to https://www.bps-ok.org/article/404139
