Posted: Feb 16, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 508 active cases in Tuesday’s situation update. 20 new deaths are being listed in the report, none of which are local. Currently, 833 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is currently reporting 232 active cases. Osage County is listing 184 active cases. Nowata County is listing 46 active cases in the latest report from the OSDH. No report was released on Monday due to the President’s Day holiday.