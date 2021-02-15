Posted: Feb 15, 2021 2:52 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 2:57 PM

Max Gross

The OSSAA continues to evaluate the situation as it pertains to the high school basketball playoffs and the winter weather. As of now no modifications have been made to the playoff schedule.

Local 2A-3A-4A teams will be playing in the district playoffs this weekend. These single games will be not be elimination contests, but will decide whether a team advances to the regionals in the winner’s bracket or loser’s bracket.

We will provide information if there are any weather related changes to the playoff schedule.

4A Girls Area II Bracket (Oologah, Skiatook)

4A Boys Area II Bracket

3A Girls Area II Bracket (Dewey)

3A Boys Area II Bracket

2A Girls Area II Bracket (OKU, Nowata, CV, Pawhuska)

2A Boys Area II Bracket