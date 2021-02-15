Posted: Feb 15, 2021 2:01 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 2:03 PM

Tom Davis

Additional rounds of snow are expected to affect eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning during the Winter Storm.

Additional accumulations of four to eight inches will be likely across a good portion of the forecast area by Thursday morning, with locally higher amounts in the stronger banding.

Stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio, the one you trust, for the latest weather updates.

Click here for the latest closings and cancelations and here for the latest road conditions.

