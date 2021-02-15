Posted: Feb 15, 2021 12:31 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 1:58 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County had brief power outages in the Lenapah area on Monday afternoon. Nowata County could experience more outages due to “planned interruptions” from the Southwest Power Pool who manages the electric grid for many states including Oklahoma. The Southwest Power Pool has previously declared an Energy Emergency Alert level 3, which is the highest alert level. As of 2:45 p.m. that declaration has been rescinded.

Prior to 1 p.m. roughly 583 Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers in Lenaoah were without power. As of 1:30 p.m. only five customers are without power.

With the winter weather and possible outages Nowata County Emergency Management has announced that a warming center has been opened at the Mabrey Center at First Church of God at 225 West Seneca Street in Nowata. The purpose of the shelter is to keep people warm during possible power outages. This is not currently an overnight shelter but that could be changed based on the situation.

More information on this story will be released throughout the day.