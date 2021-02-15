Posted: Feb 15, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County road crews have been out since Sunday evening treating highways looking to get them as clear as possible. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says with the wind gusts we are seeing, that is easier said than done, however.

Our weather partners with the News on 6 estimate that northern Oklahoma could see an additional three to six inches Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is why Roberts encourages everyone to continue staying home and if you do have to get out, he says it is important to give the snow plows plenty of room to do their jobs.

Roberts went on to say that it is important to check on your neighbors with these frigid temperatures in the air and be careful with space heaters.