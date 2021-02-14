Posted: Feb 14, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2021 12:36 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Power Outages are beginning to trickle in across Northeast Oklahoma on Sunday morning, as high winds and winter weather are rolling through.

UPDATE: As of 1:30 PM on Sunday - Only 53 customers are without power in Washingon and Osage counties - after having more than 800 earlier in the day in Bartesville, and around 1,300 across the area.

The previous issues are were reported in the southern portion of downtown Bartlesville and in Barnsdall, in total around 1,300 customers were effected at some point on Sunday.

Both outages started just before 9:00 AM.

Stan Whiteford with PSO says the outages are likely due to equipment failure from the cold temperatures more than the ice, snow or wind across the area.

Verdigris Valley Electric is reporting almost no outages across our listening area.

Whiteford says power outages with this event will likely keep occuring, and should hopefully be short-lived.

He went on to say that these off-and-on power outages should be expected occasionally with this weather event, but that PSO is not expecting widespread or long-lasting outages at any time over the next few days.