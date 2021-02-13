Posted: Feb 13, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2021 1:08 PM

Tom Davis

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until midnight with a Winter Storm Warning beginning at midnight for Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes- Delaware-Creek counties. This including the cities of Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, and Sapulpa.

Sub-zero windchills and heavy snowy with drifting conditions are the the main concerns of this winter weather event. We can expect wind chills as low as 25 below zero early Sunday morning through Monday afternoon with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible and the very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In addition, there is some potential for power outages as winds increase with ice on the lines from the recent weather.

Stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio for the latest forecast updates.