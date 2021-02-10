Posted: Feb 10, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 11:38 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra announced today on COMMUNITY CONNECTION that the Valentines performance "Reflections of Love,"has been postponed to Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. due to the inclement weather.

The Symphony will be onstage to bring you a night of romantic and memorable music for you and your Valentine.

Executive Director Karen Wollman and Maestro Lauren Green announced that the show will be filled with great pop songs composred by the greats from Henry Mancini and Errol Garner to Dolly Parton and even The Doors.

The event will require patrons to wear a facemask and there will be no intermission.

Single tickets range from $14.00 - $44.00

*Price Listing includes handling fees

*To accommodate social distancing and CDC recommendations, the BCC has limited the availability of seating for all performances

Free admission for students through high school with the purchase of an adult ticket

*Offer only available in person or over the phone.​​​​​​​

The Bartlesville Community Center features CONTINENTAL SEATING with no center aisle and enough room between rows to allow easy passage. Seats 1 & 2 are in the middle of each row. Even numbered seats (2, 4, 6, etc.) are on the north side of the auditorium while odd seats (1, 3, 5, etc.) are on the south side. The lower the number, the closer the seat is to the center. Rows are labeled A through Z plus ZZ with A closest to the stage and Z/ZZ in the back.

Limited ADA accessible seating is available on Row ZZ and in Rows C & D on the right (south) side of the auditorium; additional seating in rows E, F & L is also available for those with mobility concerns. Your seating needs are very important to us and we wish speak to you personally in order to customize your seating selection.

For seating questions or to purchase seats in the ADA area, please call the Box Office at 918-336-2787. For immediate assistance, after regular business hours or on weekends, please email: kboatright@bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com

A $4 handling fee will be added to each ticket at checkout.

All sales are final. No refunds. No exchanges. ​​​​​​​​​​