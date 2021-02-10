Posted: Feb 10, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

City offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15th, and Monday trash routes will be amended next week due to the President's Day holiday.

Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Feb. 17th, next week instead of Monday, Feb. 15th. Monday trash route customers should put their trash at the collection site no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17th, for collection.

The Recycle Center will be closed on Monday as well.

Offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 16th. Police and fire services will continue with no interruption.