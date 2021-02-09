Posted: Feb 09, 2021 10:12 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 10:13 AM

Lenepah Fire Chief Doug Sonnenberg says some common Nowata County roads are getting icy and impassable as of Tuesday morning.

Scoop Cooper Road or County Road 2100 between HWY 60 and HWY 169 will be closed down for the foreseeable future because of the icy conditions.

Sonnenburg says that he advises travelers to use HWY 60 to get in and out of Nowata.

In addition to the issues at Scoop Cooper, the county has seen some problems with semi-trucks traveling on Smoke Ranch Road or County Road 27. Sonnenberg says that semis have been trying to cut through and falling off the road into the ditch.

Sonnenberg reiterated that travel is not advised, and when its needed, to stay on the main roads, which have been treated.