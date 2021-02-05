Posted: Feb 05, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 4:13 PM

Garrett Giles

A billboard along Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville stands proud as it features several local and non-local icons in an effort to help Bartians celebrate Black History Month this February.

Michael Colaw had a friend approach him that asked if there were any organizations in Bartlesville that might be interested in putting up a billboard for Black History Month. After that conversation, Colaw posted this question:

"Would anyone be interested in donating to a billboard that would just be put up by the citizens of Bartlesville to celebrate Black History month?"

The response to that question was incredible and overwhelming for Colaw. Colaw said 85 individuals or families made a donation to the billboard project when it was all said and done.

Colaw said they were able to raise enough money within 48 hours to keep the billboard up for the entire month. He said they even had enough money to make a $900 donation to the West Side Community Center.

Featured on the billboard is Bettye Williams, Martin Luther King Jr., Ron and Jewel Tribble, Morris McCorvey, Harriet Tubman, Gerald Thompson, Rosa Parks and Lennie Baker (pictured left to right below). Colaw said they want black history to be known as it's part of Bartlesville's history.

On a local scale, Colaw said Bettye Williams is a retired businesswoman who has been known in the Bartlesville community for decades, and continues to volunteer her time to the area. Colaw said everyone knew the late Lennie Baker and the phenomenal music he played around town. He said Morris McCorvey grew up in Bartlesville and has been such a leader in the black community as he has worked extensively at the West Side Community Center.

Colaw said Ron Tribble is retired but he serves as the Executive Director of the West Side Community Center. He said Ron is pictured with his wife Jewel on the billboard. Lastly, Gerald Thompson was a teacher and coach at Bartlesville Public Schools.

It is Colaw's hope that people realize how significant the black community has been in the formation of Bartlesville. Colaw said the people that are pictured on the billboard are incredible people that have been giving to this community for decades. He said black history is Bartlesville history because these people have played significant roles in the lives of so many people, his children included.

Given everything that has happened in the past year, Colaw said it is important to celebrate Black History Month because of the significant role the black community has played in Bartlesville over the years. Colaw said he firmly believes that they'll continue to have a significant impact on the community. He said they're already talking about funding another billboard in 2022 to celebrate more of Bartlesville's great leadership in the black community.