Posted: Feb 04, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2021 9:43 AM

Garrett Giles

It's Throwback Thursday at Oklahoma Union High School.

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. with Nate Collier, Dillon Ellis, and Kyndal Benson, compliments of Lacey Hodges - Shelter Insurance.

Friday is Cougar Spirit Day. Coronation will take place at 5:30 p.m. of Friday before the girl's game. The boy's game will follow. Homecoming interviews will conclude on Friday at 5:45 p.m. on KRIG with seniors Arick Rowley, Ashton Berry, and Hannah Harris compliments of Regent Bank in Nowata.