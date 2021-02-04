Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Feb 04, 2021

Oklahoma Union Homecoming Interviews Resume on KRIG

Garrett Giles

It's Throwback Thursday at Oklahoma Union High School.

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. with Nate Collier, Dillon Ellis, and Kyndal Benson, compliments of Lacey Hodges - Shelter Insurance.

Friday is Cougar Spirit Day. Coronation will take place at 5:30 p.m. of Friday before the girl's game. The boy's game will follow. Homecoming interviews will conclude on Friday at 5:45 p.m. on KRIG with seniors Arick Rowley, Ashton Berry, and Hannah Harris compliments of Regent Bank in Nowata.


