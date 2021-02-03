Posted: Feb 03, 2021 4:27 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 4:27 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Lady Doggers earned a major conference over No. 16 Chelsea on Tuesday night, 52-47. This snapped a six-game losing streak for the team—five of which were single-digit losses. This marks the biggest win of the season for Dewey and first-year head coach Paul McCann. McCann says he’s happy at the progress team has made this season.

Cheyan McDaniel led the team with 17 points in Tuesday’s win. Savana Moll, Kaleena Downing and Gabrielle Higbee are key pieces to the team as well. Dewey has an outside chance to win the Northeast Valley Conference championship. The Lady Doggers are 3-3 in NVEC play with two games left. They trail Oklahoma Union by one game in the standings.

Dewey will have a rematch at Chelsea next Tuesday for its next game.