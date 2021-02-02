Posted: Feb 02, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Tuesday, Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland brought up several issues from Monday's City Council meeting.

Mayor Copeland talked about the election date set for renewing the 1/4-cent Economic Developement sales tax which is Tuesday, April 6, 2021. If approved, it will take effect July 1, 2021.

Copeland cited the many sucesses from this kind of funding that has brought the city such as Silver Lake Village, Kmart redevelopment, Tritanium and Apple moving into the Siemens building and Eastland/Chick-Fil-A. Other accomplishments include the Walmart Distribution Center, ABB, Springs and ONG Distribution.

More e-scooters are coming to Bartlesville. Copeland said the Bartlesville City Council on Monday entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides e-scooters to provide a srevice similar to the existing Lime rental scooters that have been buzzing around the community since December.