Posted: Jan 29, 2021 1:37 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

To honor former Osage County Sheriff George Wayman, District Attorney for Osage and Pawnee Counties, Mike Fisher wanted to find a way to remember his legacy. To do so, Fisher has made the decision to create an award named after Wayman that will be given out to a current law enforcement officer in either Pawnee or Osage County.

The award will be given out on January 9th of every year, which is law enforcement appreciation day.