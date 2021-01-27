Posted: Jan 27, 2021 8:59 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 9:11 AM

Tom Davis / Garrett Giles

Sherri Wilt with The Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Wednesday. Wilt shared with us the what nice sucess Christmas in the Ville turned out to be around the Christmas holiday in Bartlesville in 2020.

Wilt was happy to say the festival saw a 12.3-percent increase in attendance over 2019. Opening night also doubled from 2019 and that the festival brought 200,000 people to downtown Bartlesville. Also, the sales were up nearly 60-percent from 2019.

Wilt reminded us that Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Know the Ville” will take place on Thursday, Jan. 28th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at The Hilton Garden Inn. The event is free but you must register to attend. You can find a registration link here

Next on the Chamber Calendar is Kay Little of Little History Adventures who will explore women’s history in Washington County during the next Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce “Women in Business” event. WIlt really likes the idea of this event as they look at area women from the past 100-plus years. They’ll see what they can learn with you about these women and what characteristics could be embraced.

The program will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club. It costs $25 per person to attend. Lunch is included. A r egistration link can be found here.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s schedule remains in high gear for the next Eggs & Issues breakfast and legislative briefing featuring our local delegation of Senator Julie Daniels, and Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman. Eggs and Issues is a chance for Chamber members to interact face-to-face with lawmakers to discuss the issues impacting our area. WIlt says the three will provide an engaging and informative update on what to expect this session and what their top priorities are at the Capitol.

The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 19th, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 205 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard in downtown Bartlesville. The cost is $25 per reservation. A registration link can be found here

The Chamber is undertaking precautions to address concerns related to the coronavirus. Capacity for these events are limited and hand sanitizer will be placed at each table.