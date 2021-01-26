Posted: Jan 26, 2021 2:30 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 2:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arraigned on Tuesday on a felony count of first degree burglary. David Joe Cook appeared in custody at the Washington County Courthouse on the midday docket.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Penn Avenue on Monday afternoon. After talking to the alleged victim officers determined that Cook allegedly broke in the back door of the residence. It is alleged that Cook kicked the door to break the lock. The victim claimed that Cook punched her as well.

Cook claims that that the door “just opened” and he entered the residence to grab his laundry. He claimed to have left without incident. Bond was set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Cook is due back in court on February 12.