Posted: Jan 26, 2021 10:55 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2021 1:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville is moving closer to seeing an interactive water feature installed.

Vice Mayor Alan Gentges said pre-construction meetings are being held. He said they're hoping the construction of the base and water feature aspect of the "Indian Blanket" art installation by Amie Jacobsen will begin on Monday, Feb. 15th.

Constructions of the base and water feature is anticipated to take only a month to complete. Gentges said they'll then see the Indian Blanket art feature installed in late-March. He said a grand opening for the new designs coming to the Tower Center could be held in April. All items are dependent on what happens with the weather.

Gentges said the Tower Center at Unity Square Management Committee will be organizing more of the details for the grand opening to be held for the new designs. He said more details could be provided in February or March.

Excitement is building for the art installation, as Gentges said Jacobsen has the elements for the project completed. Gentges said the art piece will be a great addition for the City of Bartlesville and for our kiddos. He said the kids will soon have a place to splash around in when it gets hot at the Tower Center.

Gentges said the art installation will also serve as a place where people may want to take selfies. He said people may even use it for other photo opportunities during events such as weddings.

Overall, the Tower Center at Unity Square has provided a clean, and friendly outdoor environment for everyone to enjoy despite the coronavirus pandemic. Gentges said the City of Bartlesville is proud of the downtown location and for the fact that it has provided a place for people to enjoy events outside. He said the Tower Center location has been a God-send for the City.

Gentges said there is discussion of additional events that will occur this summer as Oklahoma gets a better handle of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said they're also hoping the virus is on the decline.

With the improvements downtown including the pavement of roadways, the installation of bike lanes, the future additions to the Tower Center, the pilot program for the Lime scooters, and the development of restaurants and the brewery on Second Street, Gentges said downtown has become a destination for everyone coming to Bartlesville. Gentges said folks from out of town are commenting on how downtown Bartlesville is becoming the new go-to place. He added that the Parks Committee has done an excellent job in planning to develop a special brand design for Bartlesville's parks.

Gentges said it's an exciting time to be in Bartlesville. He said his goal is to grow Bartlesville's population in the right way. He thinks Bartlesville is doing just that - growing in the right direction.

You can see the designs for Indian Blanket that Jacobsen has been working on by visiting her Facebook page.

Bartlesville Radio wrote a feature story on the artist in May 2020. You can read that story here.