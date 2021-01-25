Posted: Jan 25, 2021 2:07 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

A request received by the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) from Phillips 66 for security services and crowd control during a COVID-19 employee inoculation clinic was approved on Monday.

Sheriff Scott Owen told the Washington County Commissioners that the vaccine clinic would take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27th, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 310 W. 5th in downtown Bartlesville. He said the WCSO will provide one deputy and one vehicle on site for $60 per hour.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said he appreciates the efforts the Sheriff's Office has made in pinning down the policy and practice of these off-duty matters. He said the WCSO's actions protect Washington County in full from liability concerns he previously had.

Commissioner Antle said they've always faced some questions as to their ability to operate at an off-duty capacity, how they were going to operate, and if it was in the public's best interest. He said the Sheriff's Office has done an excellent job in answering these questions and creating a system.

The item was approved under New Business during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday.