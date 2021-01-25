Posted: Jan 25, 2021 1:11 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners had a productive meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and got a number of things accomplished.

District one commissioner Randall Jones told the public that he is continuing to work on getting as many air purifiers as possible for each county-owned buildings. These purifiers help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The commissioners reviewed and approved the financial report from the nutrition department for the three month period, which ended in December of last year.

The commissioners took no action regarding making possible amendments for those entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned buildings.

A letter was signed with Guy Engineering, which will allow them to continue working on a project in district two. This dealt with utilities that needed to be re-located in district two. Roper Rd. will now be removed from ODOT inventory in district two as well.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.