Posted: Jan 25, 2021 10:58 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2021 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A resolution regarding an in-kind donation for the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey from the Caney Valley Aggies was approved on Monday morning.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said the Caney Valley Aggies asked in a letter to pour a concrete curb to remedy a rainflow problem at the northwest building attached to the Children's Barnyard. He said they also want to weld in some door frames into the open bay structure before installing overhead rollup doors.

The letter also states that the Caney Valley Aggies will coordinate all work with Fairgrounds Director Jason Mantooth. They will also discuss the project with anyone that may have questions.

The materials, labor, and cost of the project will be handled by the group. Commissioner Antle said last week that the project could cost approximately $15,000. He said there would be no obligations or requirements for Washington County.

The Caney Valley Aggies are the supporting booster club for the Caney Valley 4-H and Caney Valley FFA in Ramona during the annual Washington County Livestock Show. Commissioner Antle said the Caney Valley 4-H and FFA have been assigned to stall their beef animals and sheep in the northwest building attached to the Children's Barnyard.