Posted: Jan 22, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2021 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting another COVID-19 related death in Washington County. According to a situation update released by the OSDH on Friday, a female aged 65 or older died from the coronavirus. This is the 70th COVID related death in Washington County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Washington County reported 382 active coronavirus cases on Friday, an increase of 16 cases. Osage County reported 345 active cases, an increase of 12 cases. Nowata County reported 112 active cases, an increase of six active cases.

Statewide 2,946 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday. There were 47 total COVID deaths reported in Oklahoma on Friday.