Posted: Jan 22, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2021 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma recently released its first County tracking list and is keeping an eye on approximately 58 bills for now.

Commissioner Antle said there is a big push for mental health issues. He said there is also legislation that deals with COVID-19 that they might look at this legislative session. There is even a bill that states that elections for sheriff shall be conducted non-partisan.

Commissioner Antle said it appears that the bill is aimed at making the Judicial Branch non-partisan and making the Sheriff's Office a hybrid office. He said the Court Clerk's Office may see an issue with this as well, just to completely seperate that Judicial Branch from partisan politics. He said he is not sure if that is their intent or not.

In addition, Commissioner Antle said that there may be some movement in the Circuit Engineering Districts as well.