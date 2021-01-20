Posted: Jan 20, 2021 4:29 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 4:50 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education met for about five minutes Thursday afternoon to vote on the consent agend and to appoint a new school board member.

Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint new board member Kinder Shamhart to fill the unexpired term for District 5 of the Board on Monday evening.

Shamhart takes over for Tyler Vaclaw, who recently moved out of the district.

Shamart is an attorney in Bartlesville. She is married with two young girls that attend Ranch Heights Elementary School. You could say "serving runs in her family." Her mother and grandfather were school board members earlier in their lives.