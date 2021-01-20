Posted: Jan 20, 2021 2:56 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

A representative from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office was on hand at Tuesday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting saying that it is nearing the time that two of their minivans get replaced. He cited one of the vehicles was about two months away from getting to 150,000 miles and the other was about six months away from hitting that mark. He explains what the tentative plan is when these vehicles get to that number.

In the meantime, the commissioners approved the purchase of two 2011 Chevy minivans for the Sheriff’s Department for just over $25,000 per vehicle.