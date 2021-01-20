Posted: Jan 20, 2021 1:22 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2021 1:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea recently gave an update on the status of the Dewey Police Department (DPD) and how they've answered the call to duty.

Chief Shea says his department has taken 6,200 calls for service since July 1st, 2020. He said there have been 467 reports filed out of the 6,200 calls the DPD has received, and they've booked in and out 77 people this year.

The Dewey Police Department is waiting on the Cherokee Nation to issue cross deputization cards now that the DPD has filed its final paperwork with the tribe. Chief Shea said the DPD will be set whenever the Cherokee Nation is ready. He said the Cherokee Nation will cross deputize the DPD's patrol team, including eight patrol officers, the animal control officer, and himself.

The discussion carried on to how local law enforcement continues to handle mental health issues in the community.

Chief Shea said the Dewey Police Department like any agency has known for a long time that most of their calls / problems involve someone that is dealing with a mental health crisis or drinking / drug abuse. He said Grand Lake Mental Health employed retired Bartlesville Police Sergeant Jim Warring to be an officer liaison, which has been instrumental in developing several programs that the DPD will be looking at and participating in soon.

Grand Lake Mental Health and Warring have issued online mental health training for police officers. Chief Shea said the State minimum for mental health training that is required is two hours per year, but the DPD made it mandatory for its people to receive eight hours of training. He said most of training is available on Grand Lake Mental Health's website.

Chief Shea said Warring has been a great asset for law enforcement and Grand Lake Mental Health. He said Warring is leading members of the Dewey Police Department, Bartlesville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office in a juvenile mental health training on Thursday, Jan. 21st.

Lastly, Chief Shea talked about the need for new vehicles at the Dewey Police Department and how he will present the issue before the Dewey City Council at a later date. Chief Shea said the DPD has a total of 12 vehicles. He said eight of the 12 vehicles are for patrol officers. Chief Shea also uses a vehicle as does the Animal Control Officer, Gary Carter. The other two vehicles are spares.

Chief Shea said all but two of the 12 vehicles have well over 100,000 miles on them. He said some of the vehicles are getting up to 150,000 to 175,000 miles.

The DPD is getting to a point where they're seeing their vehicles going through a lot of repairs and break downs. Chief Shea said he will go to the Dewey City Council during the next budget cycle to see if the DPD can get new vehicles.

Chief Shea said he'd like to get eight to ten new vehicles, but they'll have to see. He said they'll take what they can get.

The Dewey Police Department will start working on a budget in March. Chief Shea said the budget won't be finalized until the end of the current fiscal year in late-June.