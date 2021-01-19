Posted: Jan 19, 2021 11:12 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2021 11:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning and President for the Osage County Tourism Board, Claude Rosendale gave a review as to how to Tourism Director Kelly Bland has been doing.

Rosendale said that her review received excellent rankings in all categories and that she has developed a real love for Osage County. Rosendale was also impressed with the way Bland has improved the social media presence for Osage County and improved the branding for the county as well.

Interlocal agreements were signed between the Board of Osage County Commissioners and the Town of Sperry, along with the Sperry School District, City of Skiatook and the Skiatook School District.

Seven utility permits were signed for district three and one utility permit was signed in district one. Eight roads were also signed over to inventory for district two.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.