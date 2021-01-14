Posted: Jan 14, 2021 3:24 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2021 3:24 PM

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, there are near critical fire spread rates in the forecast that will last through Friday.

Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox said gusts could get as high as 40 to 55 miles per hour in the area. He said that puts our area in a high fire danger rate.

There is not a burn ban in northeast Oklahoma, but Chief Cox would advise against any outdoor burning in the next couple of days.

Chief Cox said the fire spread rate that is in the forecast is 245 to 255 feet per second. He made mention that the grass on top may be dry, but everything underneath the grass is muddy. That would make maneuvering through the grass extremely difficult for local fire departments that may have to put out a fire or fires.

Chief Cox would advise that you refrain from any outdoor burning. He said you do not want to put people, livestock, or property in jeopardy by accidently starting a fire that could get out of control in the next couple of days.

According to Chief Cox, the best advice that anyone can follow when dealing with fire is to use caution and common sense. He said you could be fined for your actions.