Posted: Jan 12, 2021 10:24 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. have joined the Chickasaw, Choctaw and Muscogee Nations in a statement regarding the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.

In the statement, the tribe’s said:

“On January 6th, we watched in horror as insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. This was not protest – it was outright mob violence by domestic terrorists, and it has no place in decent society. We commend law enforcement and those who put their own lives at risk by bravely standing between the rioters and innocent lives. We strongly condemn the insurrectionists and all those who instigated the disruption of the federal government through their words and actions. In spite of the deeds and actions we witnessed, we must summon the strength and resilience of our ancestors. We must overcome and be united for the common good of our country.”

Chief Hoskin Jr. says it's time for accountability for last week's insurrection in Washington, DC. He said he stands with his fellow tribal leaders in condemning the domestic terrorists and all those responsible.