Posted: Jan 11, 2021 2:13 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 2:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will host another Women in Business event on Wednesday, Jan. 13th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club.

April Sailsbury will be the speaker and the topic is titled, “It Is What It Is?”

The Chamber is undertaking precautions to address concerns related to coronavirus. Capacity for the event is limited, tables of four are available on request and hand sanitizer will be placed at each table.

Admission is $25 per person. This includes lunch. A registration link can be found here.