Posted: Jan 09, 2021 2:03 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2021 8:25 PM

Evan Fahrbach / Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by the Nowata Police Department on Saturday morning to investigate a homicide.

The investigation was initiated after a disturbance at the Casey's General Store on Ash Street in Nowata around 8:00 a.m. In a press release, the OSBI says officers from the Nowata Police Department responded to an incident that involved a car accident and a fight with an individual identified as Jacob Reid Edward Kimball. Kimball's infant child was with Kimball at the Casey's.

Officers went to Kimball's residence in the 200 block of N. McCaffree in Nowata to contact Kimball's family. At Kimball's residence officers found the body of a deceased female.

Kimball was taken into custody and transported to the Nowata County Jail.

This is a developing story, no one from the OSBI, the Nowata Police Department or the Nowata County Sherriff’s Office has commented yet on the incident or the investigation.