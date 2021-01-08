Posted: Jan 08, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 10:17 AM

The City Council on Monday voted in support of an application process for the City to access grant funding through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for COVID-19 relief funding following a presentation by Assistant City Planner Nancy Warring.

"In May, the City sent a Letter of Interest to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for participation in the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Disease Relief Program, which provides grant funding for activities that address the health and economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," Warring said.

The funds are intended to pay costs not covered by other forms of assistance and that specifically benefit persons of low and moderate income. Warring said 18 designated "Small Cities" are eligible for the first round of funding, $8,072,433.

"If divided evenly, Bartlesville’s share of this funding is expected to be approximately $448,468," Warring said.

Warring said as part of the formal application process, which is due Monday, Feb. 1st, the City is required to adopt a Citizen Participation Plan. The plan includes a public hearing, which will be held during a special City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19th. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

City Councilman Trevor Dorsey recently appeared on Community Connection and spoke with Bartlesville Radio about the meeting. Councilman Dorsey said the hearing will be a good time to hear people discuss their needs and how they think the funds should be used. He said the funds could go towards utility assistance, rental assistance, nutrition assistance, and more as we continue to fight through the coronavirus pandemic.

The public hearing is to obtain citizen views of community development, housing and public service needs and the development of activities being proposed for CDBG-CV funding for submission of the 2020 CDBG Coronavirus Response grant. The grant’s objective is to address the health and economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and must specifically benefit persons of low and moderate income.

The City Council will consider both written and verbal comments pertaining to the City’s proposed application for the grant. Anyone interested in the matter is invited to attend the public hearing or submit written comments to the Community Development Director, City of Bartlesville, City Center Building, 401 S. Johnstone, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003, by no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19th, 2021.