Posted: Jan 07, 2021 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County and two coronavirus deaths in Osage County as well. There are 39 total deaths being reported and nearly 1,800 Oklahomans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. The OSDH is reporting 3,781 positive COVID-19 cases in Thursday's situation update.