Posted: Jan 07, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them virtually as they kick off their first forum of 2021.

You can join the Chamber online via Zoom at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15th to hear U.S. Representative Kevin Hern speak on the latest COVID-19 Stimulus package and other congressional happenings.

There will also be a Q&A Session with the Congressman at the end of the webinar via the chat feature, accessible to those watching via Zoom. A registration link can be found here.

You will receive a link to join the Virtual Forum within 24 hours of the event.