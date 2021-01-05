Posted: Jan 05, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2021 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

During the Bartlesville City Council meeting in December, councilors opted to adopt a pilot plan, which brought Lime scooters to the city. There were certain limitations in place, such as the inability to drive the scooters down Pathfinder Parkway.

At Monday evening's City Council meeting, Vice-mayor Alan Gentges brought a proposal to the table, which would amend that ordinance allowing for such vehicles to be operated in that area.

Councilman Jim Curd said he had met with the Park Board and they were very supportive of approving the amendment. The council voted unanimously to approve that amendment.