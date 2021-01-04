Posted: Jan 04, 2021 4:05 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 4:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Madison Middle School Principal Joey Eidson sent a note out to parents about a medical incident that required an ambulance to send a teacher to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

In the letter, Principal Eidson said:

“…we had to call an ambulance for one of our teachers. They had a non-Covid medical issue. Our students were held in a shelter in place lockdown until the ambulance left. Fortunately the ambulance pulled out for school to be released on time. We are still waiting to hear from our beloved teacher. Thank you for your patience and flexibility in our front line.”

Principal Eidson said he will follow up with an email blast that gives parents all the information that he can make available whenever there is an emergency. He added that the kids did great on their first day back from break.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.