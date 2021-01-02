Posted: Jan 02, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2021 12:49 PM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern (R) wrote to Bartlesville Radio that he intends to "join efforts on January 6 to object to the counting of electoral college votes in those states failing to follow their own election laws and procedures in the administration of the presidential election."

READ HERN'S FULL LETTER HERE

Congress will meet Wednesday, Jan. 6, to formally count the votes cast by the Electoral College.

The meeting, required by the U.S. Constitution, also marks one of the last opportunities for Trump and his allies to protest his perceived loss.

For months, Trump has unsuccessfully tried to overturn election results in six battleground states, claiming the election was stolen via widespread fraud.

Members of the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate will meet in a joint session at 1 p.m. in the House Chamber. The procedures for the session come from the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Vice President Mike Pence will preside in his role as president of the Senate. Leaders of both major parties will appoint lawmakers from both chambers to serve as "tellers."

Pence will open certificates of the electoral votes from each state – whose electors met to cast their b allots on Dec. 14 – and hand them to the tellers to read aloud. As they read a state's certificate, Pence will call for objections to the state's votes.

To be considered, objections must be made in writing and endorsed by at least one member of both the House and Senate.

Any objection that meets that criteria will result in a suspension of the joint session, at which time the House and Senate will convene separately to consider the issue.

The debate on each objection is limited to two hours. Each member may only speak for one, five-minute stint. After debate concludes, the House and Senate will vote.