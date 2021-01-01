Posted: Jan 01, 2021 10:04 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 10:06 AM

Chief meteorologist for the Bartlesville Radio Weather Center, Phil Weaver reports that anywhere from one to three inches fell across the tri-county listening area on Friday morning. This caused for some slick roads that drivers had to navigate as we began 2021.

District three commissioner for Washington County, Mike Dunlap said as the snow moves out, county crews will continue to monitor road conditions.

Dunlap says one thing drivers must remember to look out for late this evening and into tomorrow morning is black ice.