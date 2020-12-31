Posted: Dec 31, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2020 4:34 PM

Tom Davis

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Osage County from 6pm this evening until noon on Friday.

Areas of freezing rain will spread into the area this evening, mixing with sleet, then snow after midnight. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of two tenth to three tenths of an inch. Depending on how quickly precipitation spreads into the area this evening, locally higher ice amounts may be possible.

Washington and Nowata Counties in Oklahoma and Montgomery County in Kansas are under a Winter Weather Advisory From 6pm tonight until noon tomorrow.

Power outages and tree damage will be possible due to ice. Travel could be significantly impacted. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, take your cell phone and keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.