Posted: Dec 24, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2020 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Less than a week remains for registered voters in Osage County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the Tuesday, January 12th, 2021, City of Pawhuska Special Municipal Election Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today.

Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5th, 2021, to be processed in time for the election.

Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, or e-mail. An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason, Chouteau said, however absentee voters can activate certain special conditions in the following circumstances:

Registered voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may apply for absentee ballots only by mail, fax, e-mail, online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Registered voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may apply by mail, by fax, by e-mail, online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Military personnel, residents of Osage County living overseas, and the spouses and dependents of each group may apply only by mail, by fax, or by e-mail. For more information and instructions, military and overseas voters may visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website: fvap.gov/oklahoma.

Sample ballots are also available at the Osage County Election Board office.

Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board, said that sample ballots can be viewed at the Election Board office, located at 630 Kihekah Ave in Pawhuska during regular office hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sample ballots also will be posted outside every precinct polling place on Tuesday so that voters can review them before casting their votes.

Ballots that will be issued to voters include the following:

City of Pawhuska Precinct 107

City of Pawhuksa Precinct 108