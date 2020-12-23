Posted: Dec 23, 2020 9:59 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2020 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

By law, the Legislature must redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every ten years immediately following the decennial Census. The Oklahoma House of Representatives Redistricting Committee and its eight regional subcommittees will hold a series of town halls throughout the state in December and January to encourage public input in the redistricting process. The meetings are open to anyone who would like to attend.

State Reps. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, and Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, will host a public meeting on redistricting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Northeastern State University, Webb Auditorium, 612 N. Grand Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464. You can watch a live-stream of the meeting will at https://okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the House website following the meeting.

State Rep. Jim Olsen is chair of the Northeast Oklahoma Subcommittee and Cornwell serves as vice chair. Other members of the Northeast Oklahoma Subcommittee include:

State Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami

State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah

State Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee

State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee

State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola

State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell

State Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore

State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow

State Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds

State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson

State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville

State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove

Anyone unable to attend the meeting may email comments to redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov. All comments and public testimony from the town hall meeting will be shared with the committee.

A complete list of redistricting meetings can be found here: https://www.okhouse.gov/Documents/Districts/House%20Public%20Meeting%20Schedule%202020-2021.pdf.

Information about other meetings scheduled across the state can be found by visiting the House Redistricting Website or contacting the House Redistricting Office.