Posted: Dec 22, 2020 3:15 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2020 8:08 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey's two trash trucks went down recently.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they City is borrowing a trash truck from the City of Bartlesville at this time. He said a coolant line broke inside one of the trash truck's engine block last week, so they City of Dewey is waiting for parts to come in for that vehicle.

The other trash truck quit on the collectors on Monday morning. Trease said the trucks going down was bad timing. He said the City had some citizens call in concerned that they had been skipped, but that was not the case.

The City of Dewey plans to get caught up on its trash routes as soon as possible.